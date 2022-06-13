Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez Placed On Restricted List By Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Detroit Tigers placed Eduardo Rodríguez on the restricted list.

Tigers general manager Al Avila revealed such Monday in a brief statement, which cited “personal matters” as the reason for the left-handed pitcher not rejoining the team.

Here’s the full statement, per the Tigers:

“Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time. As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice.”

Rodríguez is in the midst of his first season with the Tigers after signing a five-year, $77 million contract in free agency over the offseason. The 29-year-old hasn’t pitched for Detroit since May 18 due to a rib cage injury, but he recently made a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo and was expected to rejoin the Tigers soon.

It’s now unclear when Rodríguez will return, though it’s worth noting players on the restricted list do not receive salary. So, in Rodríguez’s case, he’ll reportedly forfeit an estimated $74,866 in salary for each day he’s on the list.

“The statement is what it is,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Monday, per MLive.com. “I’ve been in touch with Eduardo and I’m looking forward to his return whenever that is. Continue to support him. Al’s statement is Al’s statement.”