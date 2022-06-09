Eight Takeaways From Patriots’ Abbreviated Mandatory Minicamp

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ mandatory minicamp wound up being an abbreviated affair, with Bill Belichick canceling the third and final practice as heavy rain pelted the Foxboro, Mass., area.

Hours later, the Patriots called off their final two voluntary organized team activities, as well, officially concluding their spring practice schedule. They won’t be back on the field until training camp kicks off in late July.

Though this week’s minicamp was shorter than anticipated, there still was much to learn from New England’s two practice sessions. Here are eight of our top takeaways after watching both:

1. Is Isaiah Wynn a right tackle now?

This week’s most notable development was Wynn’s position change. A left tackle throughout his career, the Patriots bumped the veteran bookend to the other side of the line upon his return to Gillette Stadium. Wynn, who chose to skip the voluntary portion of the Patriots’ offseason program, has never played a snap at right tackle in his NFL career, and he said he never did so in college, either, only lining up there in a handful of practices as a Patriots rookie in 2018.

Whether this is merely a spring experiment or a permanent shift remains to be seen — Bill Belichick wouldn’t say much on the matter Wednesday, only offering that the Patriots “build (their) depth in training camp and in the spring” — but it was notable that Trent Brown, last year’s starting right tackle, exclusively played on the left side in the team’s open OTAs and minicamp practices.

This switcheroo, if it persists, will be one of the top storylines to watch in Patriots training camp. Wynn also remains a possible preseason trade candidate, as doing so would wipe his entire $10.4 million guaranteed salary off their salary cap.

2. Matt Patricia seemed to be the top offensive play-caller

Patricia and Joe Judge both appeared to relay plays into the offensive huddle at times, but the former did so during 11-on-11 drills. This came after The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Patricia — the former longtime Patriots defensive coordinator who’s now coaching New England’s O-linemen — was the “early favorite” to call plays this season.