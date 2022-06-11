Even Draymond Green’s Mom Can’t Get Over Dreadful NBA Finals Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

Draymond Green is getting a lot of attention off and on the court during the NBA Finals series between the Warriors and the Celtics.

Green finished Game 4 with just two points — the same amount of points he had in Game 3 — for Golden State in its 107-97 win against Boston.

Hazel Renee, Green’s wife, expressed her disdain for Celtics fans chanting profanities at her husband while children were in attendance, even though Green dropped an expletive in front of his own during his postgame press conference after Game 3.

It’s been an uncharacteristic two games for Green and he looked as if he wanted nothing to do with the basketball in the second half of Friday’s game, quickly passing the ball as soon as he got it.

His performances have been so mind-boggling, even Green’s own mother, Mary Babers, can’t wrap her head around it.

“Please ppl stop asking me what?s wrong with Dray….,” Babers tweeted. “I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!”

Maybe Green will turn things around in Game 5, otherwise he’ll probably have an unhappy mom.