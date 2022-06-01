Ex-Celtics Guard Shows Off Boston Tattoo In Support Of Former Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Dennis Schröder only was a member of the Celtics for six months, but the veteran guard certainly never will forget his time with the organization.

That’s because Schröder, who was traded to the Houston Rockets ahead of the NBA trade deadline, has a Celtics logo tattooed on his thigh. The nine-year veteran showcased the Boston-themed ink on his Instagram story after the Celtics took down the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“Finals !!! Special group,” Schröder captioned the post.

One could argue the Schröder trade helped the Celtics take off over the final couple months of the regular season and into the playoffs. A ball-dominated backup point guard never really meshed with this group, and the deal with Houston brought Daniel Theis back to Boston. Theis isn’t a world-beater by any means, but he played meaningful basketball for the Celtics in March and April.

Schröder played 49 games with the C’s before he was dealt to the Rockets. So if Boston bests the Golden State Warriors in the teams’ best-of-seven series, the 28-year-old will earn the first championship ring of his career.

The Celtics can take another step toward the title Thursday night when they visit the Warriors for Game 1. Tipoff from Chase Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.