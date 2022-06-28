Ex-Celtics Star Bashed Kyrie Irving Before Guard Opted In With Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving might have received a reality check before making the latest decision about his NBA future.

The Nets seemingly were prepared to let Irving walk if he wasn’t willing to sign his player option for the 2022-23 season. The star point guard reportedly gave Brooklyn a list of preferred landing spots amid his uncertain future, and the organization apparently gave Irving permission to seek out potential sign-and-trade opportunities around the league.

Interest from other teams evidently wasn’t very high, as Irving on Monday elected to opt into the final year of his current contract with the Nets. But before the seven-time All-Star made that $36.5 million decision, former Boston Celtics star Antoine Walker suggested Irving was in over his head when it came to perusing for a new home.

“As good as Kyrie Irving is, and we know how good he is, I don’t think his value is as high as he thinks it is,” Walker said on “I Am Athlete Tonight,” as transcribed by WEEI. “I don’t think the teams that he wants to go to — and five out of six are championship teams — are going to be willing to part ways with some of their valuable pieces not knowing what Kyrie Irving they’re going to get.”

A high level of risk surely scared multiple teams away from actively pursuing Irving. But if the 30-year-old can play at an All-Star level this season and keep the drama to a minimum, teams across the league might be lining up next summer to sign Irving to a hefty contract.