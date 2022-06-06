Ex-Patriot Danny Woodhead’s U.S. Open Bid Comes Up Short In Qualifier

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead was hoping to compete in New England again, but his pursuit came up short.

Woodhead, a fan-favorite during his time in New England (2010-2012), advanced to the final round of qualifying for the 2022 U.S. Open, which will be held at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Woodhead’s dream run on the links, however, ended Monday as he finished 10-over-par at Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Ohio and claimed 56th place.

Woodhead, who was one of 77 golfers vying for eight spots, would have had to shoot 4-under-par or better during the 36-hole event in order to qualify.

Woodhead opens his second 18 with a triple-bogey to put him at 10-over par. Going to need a 28-3 type of comeback to play into the US Open — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) June 6, 2022

Woodhead, 37, advanced to the final qualifying stage after shooting an even-par 71 at an event at the Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska last month.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed his support of Woodhead last week during the team’s organized team activities.

The 2022 U.S. Open will kick off June 13 at The Country Club with the first round of the major championship June 16.