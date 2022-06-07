Five Potential Candidates To Replace Bruce Cassidy As Bruins Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time in a long time, the Boston Bruins have an opening behind the bench.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made the difficult decision Monday to dismiss longtime head coach Bruce Cassidy after six largely successful seasons. Sweeney elevated Cassidy, then the Providence Bruins bench boss, to the big chair after Claude Julien was let go.

So, it’s been quite a while since Boston was truly in the market for a new voice, and it comes during an offseason in which the coaching carousel is primed. The Bruins are now one of six teams looking to fill the void, meaning there’s no shortage of competition.

Sweeney on Tuesday morning admitted he had a few names in mind already while weighing in on what he might (or might not) be looking for in a new coach.

“I’m certainly going to be open-minded,” Sweeney said. “I’m going to cast the net a little wider. I don’t think it’s an absolute prerequisite. As I’ve said, we’ve got an experienced group of guys that want to win, know how to win and a young group of guys as the next core — Charlie (McAvoy) and David (Pastrnak) being part of that, that hopefully can bridge and will continue to bridge the next group of young guys that will come in. Now, the coach needs to direct that ship that’s certainly why I want to make sure I cast the net wide enough. I don’t believe it’s an absolute prerequisite to have a coach behind an NHL bench.”

With that in mind, here are five potential replacement candidates.

Barry Trotz

Trotz is the best coach on the market and will be treated as such. He should be Boston’s priority if it believes the Stanley Cup window is still open and expects to retool the roster as such. There are six openings right now, with a wide array of opportunities. If the allure of an Original Six franchise is tempting for Trotz, Boston could make sense (though Detroit has an opening, too). As the top free agent on the market, Trotz probably doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild, so Patrice Bergeron’s decision could be a massive factor. Even so, it’s probably a long shot.