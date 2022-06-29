Former Celtics Target To Hit Open Market After Opting Out Of Nets Deal

Patty Mills was thought to be a fit for Boston last offseason

Patty Mills was thought to be a potential fit for the Boston Celtics last offseason, and it likely remains the mindset one year later.

Mills, who spent the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets, has opted out of his player option and will become a free agent, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Mills has not, however, ruled out a return to Brooklyn on a different contract, per Wojnarowski.

Mills would have made $6.2 million if he picked up his player option. He is expected to have significant interest from teams around the NBA.

Mills certainly feels like a fine fit for the Celtics given his ability as a shooter and a facilitator. Plus, he doesn’t turn the ball over.

Mills doesn’t exactly offer Boston the advantage that some others might on the defensive end of the floor, but he has a connection to Celtics head coach Ime Udoka given their seven years with the San Antonio Spurs and is a former teammate of Derrick White.

The Celtics have a $6.4 million midlevel exception at their disposal to go along with the larger $17.1 million taxpayer exception. Boston will be able to use the midlevel exception on a free agent making more than the minimum salary. The $17.1 million TPE, however, almost certainly will be used on a bigger trade piece.

