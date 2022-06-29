Former Patriots CB Aqib Talib Set To Join New Amazon Football Broadcast

NESN Logo Sign In

Starting in 2022, Amazon Prime Video will have exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football”, and they’re putting together a superstar cast of personalities that now includes former New England Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Talib and former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth are the latest to join the star-studded broadcast that will include Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Marshawn Lynch.

The 36-year-old has spent each of the last two seasons doing color commentary for FOX on a limited basis, quickly becoming a fan favorite in the role. It is expected that he will work on the studio pregame, halftime and postgame shows, as Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit handle the in-game broadcasting duties.

Talib spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. New England is scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills in a “Thursday Night Football” matchup on Dec. 1, 2022.