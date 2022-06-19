Former Patriots RB Reveals How Tom Brady Hazed Rookie Players

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady commands a lot from rookies any time they share the field for a practice or a game.

And on one night a year throughout his two-decade tenure with the New England Patriots, Brady apparently put it on the rookies to step up financially.

Garrett Wilson recently was a guest on “The Pivot Podcast” and co-hosts Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder gave the New York Jets wide receiver a heads up about the standard “rookie dinner” where veterans have the entire bill footed by first-year players. Taylor, who played the final two years of his NFL career with the Patriots, revealed how Brady used to juice the tab on those occasions.

“When I was in New England, the entire team went out on the rookies, Taylor said, as transcribed by Essentially Sports. “All I know is that bill comes back like 50, 60 thousand because Tom would come in there and buy a three, four, five thousand dollar bottle of wine, take one sip, quit it, and say goodnight.”

We shouldn’t be surprised that Brady would only take a sip of wine. Anything more during the football season surely would be in violation of the TB12 method.

Brady historically helped rookies make up for those expensive checks, though. Paying for a bill out of your price range likely is forgotten when you’re raking in bonuses for playoff wins and Super Bowl victories.