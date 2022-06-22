Former Red Sox Pitcher Making MLB Comeback Attempt With Brewers

NESN Logo Sign In

A member of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox is making his way back to Major League Baseball, or at least trying.

“Marcus Walden, who pitched for the Red Sox from 2018-2020, signed a minor league contract with the (Milwaukee) Brewers,” The New York Post’s Joel Sherman tweeted Wednesday. “He had been starting for Gastonia in the independent Atlantic League. He will go to Triple-A for Milwaukee.”

Walden made eight appearances for the storied 2018 team but was a much more integral part of the 2019 team. The middle reliever made 70 appearances for the defending champs, going 9-2 with a 3.81 ERA in 78 innings.

Walden has been a part of multiple organizations but never pitched a game in the big leagues for any team outside of Boston. The now 32-year-old bullpen option had a 4.50 ERA in 93 games played for the Red Sox across three seasons.

The right-hander is hoping for a fresh start in Milwaukee, with a chance to earn a spot on the playoff-bound, first-place Brewers.