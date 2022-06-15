Four Realistic Trade Targets For Red Sox To Consider As Deadline Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

After a strong end of May and 10-2 start to the month of June, the Boston Red Sox should start looking to invest in this 2022 team, particularly via trade.

The MLB Trade Deadline is set for Aug. 2, a few days later than usual. That doesn’t mean the rumor mill will be delayed, as there are plenty of trade chips to be discussed.

Here are four realistic trade targets for the Red Sox:

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell

The Red Sox have proven that offense is far from their biggest need as their bats have heated up recently. Still, if the team did decide to upgrade the lineup, first base would be the priority. While Franchy Cordero has provided a boost, he’s not exactly a Gold-Glove caliber defender and is a better fit at corner outfield. Bobby Dalbec has yet to find the groove he was in to end the 2021 season, hitting a mere .199 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 RBI and a well below-league average .608 OPS.

Dalbec thrived a year ago when he was paired with a slugging first baseman acquired from the Nationals at the deadline to allow manager Alex Cora to only play the former top prospect in favorable matchups. Kyle Schwarber is not walking through that door, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom could make an early similar move to attain Bell.

Bell is on the final year of his contract on a last-place Nationals team that will almost certainly sell. The 29-year-old switch hitter is their best realistic trade chip, batting .294 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 38 RBI and a .809 OPS. He would be a strong addition to the ladder half of the lineup with some pop and ability to get on base and keep the line moving.

Pittsburg Pirates starter José Quintana

Bloom is known to zig when the rest of the MLB zags. While his peers look to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, it would not be far-fetched for Bloom to look elsewhere.