Four Takeaways From Bruce Cassidy’s Press Conference

The laundry list of questions the Bruins face got a bit longer when Boston announced it relieved Bruce Cassidy of his head coaching duties earlier this week.

Cassidy led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of his six seasons, bringing the B’s to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019 before falling in Game 7 to the St. Louis Blues. He earned the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach in 2020 after the Bruins finished the season a league-best 44-14-12.

General manager Don Sweeney met with reporters Tuesday to shed some light on the decision to let Cassidy go, and Cassidy had his turn to speak Thursday morning.

Here are some takeaways from his press conference.

Cassidy was hopeful to finish out his contract

There was one year remaining on Cassidy’s contract with the Bruins — something he had hoped to fulfill. President Cam Neely was noncommittal when he spoke to reporters in his year-end media availability about bringing Cassidy back, but the now-former head coach will have to look for a new home.

“I wanted to come back and coach and the Bruins,” Cassidy told reporters over Zoom on Thursday, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. “It’s been a privilege and an honor. You know, the 14 years here, in different capacities in the organization, and the Bruin is basically tattooed to me. So, that’s the difficult part: the friendships you make, business relationships with people, the personal relationships.”

Cassidy truly embraced Boston as his home, frequently attending Red Sox games, building a relationship with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and constantly showing support for the other Boston teams.