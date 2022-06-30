Freddie Freeman’s Ex-Agency Issues Statement On Bombshell Contract Report

NESN Logo Sign In

A report Wednesday revealed another reason why Freddie Freeman was so emotional about returning to Atlanta.

Freeman, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency this past offseason after 12 years with the Braves, fired his agency after his weekend trip to Truist Park. According to Doug Gottlieb, Freeman severed ties with Excel Sports because Casey Close, the lead representative in the star first baseman’s free agency search, never told Freeman about Atlanta’s final offer. Freeman reportedly learned of the offer during his first trip to the Peach State as a visiting player.

Not long after the jarring report came out, Excel Sports issued a statement on behalf of Close in which it vehemently denied the legitimacy of Gottlieb’s claims.

“Doug Gottlieb tweeted a wholly inaccurate characterization of our negotiations with the Atlanta Braves on behalf of Freddie Freeman,” the statement read. “We are immediately evaluating all legal options to address the reckless publication of inaccurate information.”

Freeman, who most expected to stay with the Braves especially after they won the 2021 World Series, signed a six-year, $162 million deal with Los Angeles back in March. The five-time All-Star took his talents out west four days after Atlanta swung a blockbuster trade for first baseman Matt Olson.

The Braves and the Dodgers are not slated to meet again for the remainder of the 2022 regular season.