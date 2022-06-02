Golden State Writer Tabs Potential ‘X-Factors’ For Warriors Against Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are set to do battle in the NBA Finals, but before Game 1 tips-off Thursday, a certain Bay Area writer sighted a pair of wings who could make a difference for Golden State.

When asked about the Warriors’ potential X-factors in the series, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area pointed at Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

“I think it’s Wiggins, and I mean Jordan you can cut him in that category too,” Monte Poole said in an appearance during NBC Sports Boston’s NBA Finals coverage. “… I think the Warriors have an edge in terms of depth, and that’s where Jordan could come in, because if they go with a smaller lineup, meaning Jordan Poole, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green at the five, I think they want to see if the Celtics can guard that offense.

“Jordan will have the ball, and Steph will be off the ball, and Klay will be off the ball. That means Klay is running around, Steph is running around, Jordan has the ball and Jordan can go off the dribble as well as anyone in the league right now. So I think Jordan and Wiggins are the two guys you look at and go ‘If these guys play well, the Warriors are in great shape.'”

Jordan Poole has taken a huge leap for the Warriors in 2021-22, becoming a key contributor off of the bench by scoring 18.4 points and 4.5 assists per game in the playoffs.

Wiggins, on the other hand, has had a career renaissance this season, starting in the All-Star Game before going on to average 15.8 points and seven rebounds per game this postseason.

Those players will have their first shot at making their mark against the Celtics when Game 1 tips-off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday from Chase Center.