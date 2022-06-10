Here’s Referee Assignments For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

The officiating during the NBA Finals has been a hot topic, but there will be a new crew for Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

James Capers will serve as the crew chief, joined by Kane Fitzgerald and Eric Lewis at TD Garden on Friday night as the Celtics look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Warriors.

The good news for fans is that this should be a relatively even game. However, according to NBARefStats on Twitter, the Celtics are 15-1 in games that have been officiated by Lewis dating back to 2020. The lone loss came in Game 6 against the Miami Heat this year.

Capers and Fitzgerald’s records, though, favor the Warriors.

Now lets talk about the other 2 refs ?

Capers?

Celtics: 11-13

Warriors: 18-7



Fitzgerald?

Celtics: 5-5

Warriors: 10-2 pic.twitter.com/RanNitPBAw — Cash????? (@CashMMA_) June 10, 2022

Tensions have been high between the C’s and Warriors, and we’re sure to see some desperate basketball from Golden State. The Warriors are trying to avoid facing elimination upon returning home for Game 5 on Monday.

Despite that expected desperation, the Celtics are 4-point favorites for Friday night’s tilt at the Garden. Tipoff for Game 4 is set for 9 p.m. ET.