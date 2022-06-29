Houston Astros Lose Two Key Players On One Very Scary Collision

NESN Logo Sign In

The Houston Astros hold a double-digit lead in the American League West and own the second-best record in Major League Baseball.

Yet they were forced to hold their collective breath Wednesday when a scary collision knocked both left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña from their game against the New York Mets.

The play happened in the eighth inning with the game still scoreless. Dominic Smith hit a popup into shallow left field that both Álvarez and Peña chased, culminating with the two Astros slamming into each other on the Citi Field grass. Peña had been playing on the right side of the infield due to a shift.

Check out the collision below.

A scary collision in left field between Jeremy Peña and Yordan Álvarez as they tracked down a Dom Smith pop up.



Álvarez was carted off and Peña departed the game. pic.twitter.com/DjNRnFiNI3 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 29, 2022

Both players returned to their feet but were removed from the contest. Álvarez departed on a cart while sitting upright, and Peña walked back to the Astros dugout.

Astros manager Dusty Baker provided few details after the game, saying Álvarez and Peña would undergo further evaluation, but MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart noted both players were in the clubhouse following Houston’s 2-0 win and appeared to be fine.