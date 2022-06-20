How 2022 U.S. Open Might Be Major Chapter In Pro Golf History

NESN Logo Sign In

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The spectacle of Monday at the U.S. Open seems like forever ago.

Matt Fitzpatrick will forever be remembered as the 2022 U.S. Open champion, as he held off the likes of Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler to win his first career major. In the process, he solidified himself as Boston’s best Brit, winning a major on the same track he won the 2013 U.S. Amateur tournament, too.

No one will ever be able to remove Fitzpatrick’s name from the record books or Wikipedia. But when the story of the 2022 U.S. Open is told, just as much if not more attention to the retelling of the tale will be devoted to what could ultimately be one of the most important weeks in modern golf history.

There’s a very clear fracturing within the sport right now thanks to the LIV Golf tour, a Saudia Arabian-backed renegade league that hopes throwing millions and millions and millions of dollars at the world’s best golfers will help the world see the historically problematic nation in a new light.

Whether the Saudis ultimately find success in that venture is unknown, and it really doesn’t matter. These are pockets deeper than anyone can imagine. But in the process, the professional golf world as we know it might be flipped upside down.

The USGA said earlier this month it would allow LIV golfers to play if they had already qualified, marking the first time since LIV’s London launch that players from both tours would battle it out on a neutral site. As such, it dominated the conversation for much of the week, starting Monday morning with Phil Mickelson’s half-hearted explanation (with much respect, of course) for his LIV lust.

The circus was off and running with anyone who’s anyone being asked to weigh in on the possibility of more high-name defectors following the likes of Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed to greener pastures. Brooks Koepka, whose brother Chase plays on the LIV Tour now, got testy. Others, like Jon Rahm, further pledged their fealty to the PGA Tour.