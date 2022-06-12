How Alex Cora Explained Garrett Whitlock’s Move To Red Sox Injured List

Whitlock is dealing with right hip inflammation

The Boston Red Sox placed starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock on the team’s 15-day injured list Friday, but sentiments from manager Alex Cora don’t hint at cause for concern.

“You put everything into perspective and if it’s September, he’s pitching,” Cora told reporters in Seattle, per MassLive’s Chris Smith, as the Red Sox dropped a 6-5 verdict to the Mariners on Saturday night. “But we are where we’re at and just to get him right and avoid something else.”

Whitlock was placed on the injured list with right hip inflammation. Cora, as noted by Smith, first noticed Whitlock favoring one leg June 1 against the Cincinnati Reds. He is eligible to return from June 24.

“People noticed it. He was limping,” Cora said. “And on one play, something else can happen where his mechanics are off. And something else happens and that’s on us. So I think it’s the best way of doing it. Get him right and get him ready.”

Whitlock, who transitioned into a starter’s role earlier this season, has compiled a 2-1 record with a 3.51 ERA in 13 appearances (nine starts).

