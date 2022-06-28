How Bill Belichick Feels About Being Impersonated By Julian Edelman

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman is a man of many talents.

Patriots fans became very aware of all the things Edelman can do on the football field over the course of his 12 seasons in New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion also has proven to have a fair amount of comedic chops, and one of his go-to bits is an impression of his former coach.

Edelman has done his Bill Belichick impersonation countless times over the years, to the point that the future Hall of Fame coach himself apparently is starting to get tired of it.

“I just saw him recently. I went and visited the team,” Edelman said on the latest episode of the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast. “He was like, ‘Look, like, if I have to turn on the (expletive) TV and see you doing me every (expletive) day — like, what are we (expletive) doing here?’ Like that’s what he would say to me. I’m over here sitting on eggshells. I’m still scared of the guy, I don’t even play for him. He’s like the emperor or something, you know what I mean? So I walk in, I’m like, ‘Hey, coach. You know it’s all out of love.’ He goes, ‘Look, just shut the (expletive) up.’ “

Of course, Belichick isn’t the only NFL legend who Edelman impersonates. The Super Bowl LIII MVP also has impressions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in his arsenal.