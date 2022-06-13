How Each 2022 Patriots Draft Pick Performed In Mandatory Minicamp

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ 2022 rookie class completed its first NFL test last week, showcasing its talents in mandatory minicamp to wrap up New England’s spring practice schedule.

Eight of the team’s 10 draft picks took the field in minicamp. Here’s a closer look at how each performed in the two practices, which were closed to the public but open to reporters:

OL Cole Strange (first round)

Strange looks poised to become the first Day 1 rookie starter on the Patriots’ offensive line since Joe Thuney in 2016. He’s been firmly entrenched at left guard on the top unit since the start of the spring and has impressed position coach Matt Patricia with his athleticism.

Strange also flashed his trademark relentlessness after two Patriots turnovers, aggressively diving for the ball after a Nelson Agholor fumble and wrapping Malcolm Butler in a bear hug after an interception. The former sparked a brief scuffle between Strange and Matthew Judon, though the Pro Bowl edge rusher later praised the rookie’s “great hustle.”

WR Tyquan Thornton (second round)

The book on Thornton is that he’s uber-fast but extremely skinny, and both of those attributes were apparent this spring. The Baylor product didn’t see much first-team run in minicamp, with just one of his seven receptions across the two practices coming from starting quarterback Mac Jones. He also repped with the scout team when the offense split into two groups.

Thornton did catch seven of his eight targets in competitive team drills, however — with the lone incompletion coming on a Bailey Zappe heave down the sideline that sailed out of bounds — and saw considerable work as a punt gunner. On one punt, he sprinted downfield and caught a well-placed Jake Bailey boot just shy of the goal line.

CB Marcus Jones (third round)

Jones practiced in a red non-contact jersey and he continued to recover from offseason double shoulder surgery. He saw sporadic reps in competitive drills, breaking up a Brian Hoyer pass that was intended for Jonnu Smith, and took punt return reps after practice.