How Kevin Garnett Reacted To Celtics Game 1 Victory In NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Garnett was a part of a significant comeback on the road in Game 4 of the 2008 NBA Finals, helping the Boston Celtics overcome a 24-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in that contest.

Fourteen years later, Garnett watched as the Celtics pulled off another startling comeback on the NBA Finals stage with Boston erasing a 15-point, second-half deficit to upend the Golden State Warriors, 120-108, in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Boston’s performance when faced with adversity certainly got Garnett’s seal of approval, particularly with how the Celtics weathered a patented third-quarter flurry from the Warriors before storming ahead by outscoring Golden State, 40-16, in the fourth quarter.

“Shout out to the the C’s, man,” Garnett said, via Instagram. “Third quarter they stayed in it. They took the big punches. They stayed in it, stayed together. Jay Brown got it going and the momentum, and the rest is history, bro. You know how it goes. Anything can happen in this.”

Garnett spent six seasons in Celtics’ green before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets, a deal which ended up paying massive dividends and helping assemble Boston’s current roster.

Garnett was on the last Celtics team to win an NBA title, as after that Game 4 comeback against the Lakers, Boston finished off Los Angeles with a resounding victory in Game 6.