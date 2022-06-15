How Klay Thompson Lookalike Earned Chase Center Ban From Warriors

NESN Logo Sign In

Not everyone who got shots up at Chase Center before Game 5 of the NBA Finals was a member of the Warriors or the Celtics.

Dawson Gurley, who basketball fans might know better as a Klay Thompson’s doppelgänger, also let a few fly on Golden State’s home court before the Dubs’ eventual win over the C’s. Gurley used his popular “BigDawsTv” YouTube channel to document the entire process, which started with breezing through Chase Center security.

Gurley eventually was given the boot after failing to provide proper credentials, but as he revealed later on Twitter, it might have been the last time he set foot in Chase Center.

“Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes,” Gurley tweeted Monday. “I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?”

Gurley also tweeted out a picture of the letter he received from the Warriors, who are labeling his Chase Center ban as “indefinite.” The 29-year-old Gurley isn’t holding any resentment toward the organization about the punishment, though.

“Im being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews,” Gurley tweeted Tuesday. “As of now I will not be doing any. Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it.”

It remains to be seen if the Warriors themselves will be returning to the Chase Center floor any time soon. Golden State has a chance to win the 2022 NBA championship Thursday night at TD Garden.