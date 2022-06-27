How Leonard Fournette Plans To Convince Rob Gronkowski To Rejoin Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Leonard Fournette doesn’t have any intention of letting Rob Gronkowski enjoy retirement.

That’s because the Buccaneers running back wants the future Hall of Fame tight end back on Tampa Bay’s roster. Gronkowski no longer is a member of the Bucs after announcing his NFL retirement last week.

Given the state of Tom Brady’s arsenal in Central Florida, one might think it would be a luxury for Tampa Bay to have Gronk back in the fold. But if you ask Fournette, the Bucs need the four-time Super Bowl champion.

“Just know, I will be calling his phone 24/7 for the offseason, regular season,” Fournette said last week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “We’re going to need Gronk, man. Gronk, he’s special to our program, to the team, to that locker room. His energy, his vibe, man. Who wouldn’t want to have him as a teammate? He’s a great guy and I love Gronk.”

Phone calls from Fournette might not have that much pull with Gronkowski, no matter how many times the power back gives his former teammate a buzz. But the same probably can’t be said for Tom Brady, who Gronk’s agent believes could be the impetus in getting the four-time first-team All-Pro back on the football field.