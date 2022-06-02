How Marcus Smart Will Approach Playing Through Pain In NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics’ 2022 NBA playoff run has been a grind for Marcus Smart.

Boston’s longest-tenured player has battled through multiple injuries dating back to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Smart has missed three games this postseason to date due to ailments to his quad, foot and, most recently, his ankle.

Even when Smart has been on the court, though, there have been times when he hasn’t looked quite right. But as the Defensive Player of the Year explained Wednesday at NBA Finals Media Day, injuries and pain can no longer be an excuse once he decides to suit up.

“The ankle was a pretty serious injury,” Smart told reporters, per ESPN. “I’m thankful to be able to play, let alone still be walking. It hurt, but my mom always told me, if you are going to be on the court, you can’t make excuses. If you’re hurt, then sit your tail down. If I’m going to be out there, no matter how much pain I’m in, I can’t let it affect me.”

Smart isn’t on the Celtics’ injury report, so we’ll see the eighth-year pro on the Chase Center floor Thursday night when Boston visits the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the Finals.