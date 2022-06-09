How Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Explained Minicamp Injury, Contract Status

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s an element of uncertainty surrounding the highest-ranking member of the New England Patriots’ receiving corps.

Jakobi Meyers was limited in both of New England’s mandatory minicamp practices this week as he nursed an undisclosed injury. Meyers also has yet to sign the second-round restricted free agent tender the Patriots placed on him months ago.

Speaking with reporters Thursday for the first time since last season, the 25-year-old wideout addressed both his health questions and his contract situation.

Meyers downplayed the severity of the former, saying he’s dealing with “normal bumps and bruises” and following the practice plan New England’s coaches crafted for him.

“Just normal things, honestly,” he said in a video conference. “The coaches talked to me. They just had a game plan laid out. Those are some very big coaches that were talking to me, and you’ve just kind of got to trust them, you know what I mean? They pretty much know best. They’ve been around the game for a long time. So I put my faith in what they had laid out for me and just followed the plan.”

Meyers did not participate in team drills in either of the Patriots’ minicamp practices. His limitations, coupled with an excused absence for Kendrick Bourne on Day 1, created first-team opportunities for roster hopeful Tre Nixon, who caught all 10 of his targets across two impressive sessions.

As for his unsigned tender, Meyers said he tasked his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, with all contract negotiations while he focused on football. The tender would pay Meyers $3.99 million this season and set him up to hit unrestricted free agency next March.