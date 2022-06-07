How Patriots Players Reacted To Offensive Changes In Spring Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — With longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels now in Las Vegas, the New England Patriots are rolling out what multiple players called a “new system” in spring practice.

Head coach Bill Belichick had a word for that system: “Streamlined.”

“We’ve had a lot of changes offensively in the last couple of years,” Belichick said before Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice. “It’s a good time to streamline things. We did that defensively a couple of years ago, and I think this is a good time to do it offensively. There’s an element of that every year.”

Those updates, according to players and reports, mainly have focused on terminology and have been aimed at simplifying an offense that was notoriously complex during the McDaniels/Tom Brady years. This year’s players, then, can expect a more straightforward system that should be easier for rookies like wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and running back Pierre Strong and veteran newcomers like DeVante Parker to digest.

Multiple Patriots players offered their insight on the new offense after Tuesday’s practice (emphasis ours).

Offensive lineman Mike Onwenu: “It’s been pared down a little bit, but it’s still the same thing for the most part. So we all pretty much know what we’re doing, or we’re doing the same things. … (There are) a few plays where it’s little details, where you just have to remember it’s not like last year’s play call. … It really just makes you focus in.”

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson: “It’s just learning new things and just getting familiar with the new system. … You’ve just got to get in your books and know what playbook. It doesn’t matter what it was called last year. You’ve just got to be a student of the game and just pick up quick. It’s the NFL. … It’s just a new set of play calls, that’s it. It’s not too difficult.”