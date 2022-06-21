How Prospect Jeter Downs Almost Missed Call Up To Join Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs might think twice next time about putting his phone on silent.

That caused the middle infielder to nearly miss his call up to the big leagues on Monday, as Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracey couldn’t initially reach Downs in the morning with a couple of phone calls.

Downs was getting some extra rest, and awoke with a message that he needed to get in touch with Tracey, who gave the 23-year-old a good-natured ribbing about not answering with an opportunity of a lifetime waiting on the other end.

“We had an off day, so I was sleeping in a little bit, and I had my phone on do not disturb because I try to just sleep as much as possible,” Downs told reporters prior to Boston’s game with the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. “So, I missed a couple calls. And then (Tracey), our manager, he said, ‘Call me when you get a chance,’ through text. I called him and he was like, ‘Are you trying not to get to the big leagues or something like that?’ I was like, ‘It’s my off day. I’m trying to sleep.’ I couldn’t believe it. Just started crying. It was pretty surreal.”

The emotion for Downs carried over during pregame batting practice, as he was in awe of his surroundings.

“I can’t even believe it,” Downs said. “I can’t believe that I just took BP here right now.”

The Red Sox acquired Downs as part of a trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Downs, the Red Sox’s No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has just a .180 batting average with the WooSox this season, but has hit 11 home runs to go along with 11 stolen bases. He was not in the Red Sox’s starting lineup on Monday.