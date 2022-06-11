How Red Sox Prospect Brayan Bello Fared In Latest Minor League Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox’s top pitching prospect Brayan Bello continues to string together impressive performances on the mound at Triple-A Worcester.

In Bello’s latest start in the minor leagues against the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night, he didn’t let surrendering a two-run home run in the first inning derail him.

Bello bounced back by not allowing another run while giving up just three hits and striking out eight over six innings of work. Bello did issue three walks.

All 8?? Brayan Bello strikeouts tonight pic.twitter.com/ESu0yQtbnd — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 11, 2022

Bello certainly hasn’t had any problems getting batters to swing and miss with regularity since his promotion to the WooSox from Double-A Portland in the middle of May. Since his call up, Bello has recorded 42 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings, which leads the league since Bello joined Worcester. In four out of his five starts with Worcester, he has fanned at least eight batters.

Bello, who just turned 23 years of age on May 17, is ranked as the Red Sox’s best pitching prospect and fourth overall in their farm system behind Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas and Nick Yorke.

While Bello might not make his big-league debut anytime soon, especially with the Red Sox trying to get back Chris Sale and James Paxton back healthy, it’s hard not be giddy about Bello’s future potential whenever he breaks through.