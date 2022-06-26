How Steve Kerr Believes Celtics Fans ‘Crossed The Line’ In NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics fans let the Warriors have it in all three games Golden State visited TD Garden over the course of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Arguably the most frequent target for the diehard Boston fanbase was Draymond Green, who was the subject of a chant that didn’t sit right with Steve Kerr. The Warriors head coach criticized Green Teamers for their harsh jeer during a recent appearance on the “Point Forward” podcast.

“I thought they crossed the line,” Kerr said, as transcribed by Heavy.com. “I’m all for booing guys, cheering for your own team. The appropriate cheer — if you want to go down that path — is ‘so-and-so sucks, so-and-so sucks.’ ?When they were saying ‘F you Draymond,’ 20,000 people, I thought of Draymond’s kid too.”

Kerr added: “Like DJ, five years old, sweet kid, like the nicest kid. …This sweet and innocent little guy and he’s gotta sit there and watch as his dad gets cussed out by 20,000 drunk fans. People don’t think of it in those terms when you’re watching from the outside. I do think it rattled Draymond a little bit because that’s pretty extreme.”

Of course, Kerr and Green ultimately earned the last laugh. Not only did the Warriors win their fourth championship in the last eight years, but they did so in enemy territory.