How To Interpret Isaiah Wynn’s Position Switch On Patriots Offensive Line

NESN Logo Sign In

A perfect 2022 for Isaiah Wynn would go something like this: Show up to OTAs, play well at left tackle during spring and summer practices and carry the strong work into a successful regular season for the Patriots — basically, the opposite of what happened last year.

Wynn might wind up having a great 2022 in New England, but, so far, things are off to a curious start.

Despite not establishing himself as a franchise tackle and missing 35 of 70 games over four seasons, Wynn skipped voluntary OTAs this spring after doing the same thing last year. The absences caused many to wonder whether the 2018 first-round pick, due $10.4 million this season, could land on the trade block. Wynn later reiterated that the practices are voluntary and said he “was working” while away from his teammates.

However, as expected, Wynn was present last week for the Patriots’ mandatory (and, ultimately, abbreviated) minicamp. But, from the first snap, there was something noticeably different about the 26-year-old’s usage: He was playing right tackle, with Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste at left.

Wynn hasn’t played right tackle in the NFL and made zero starts at the position while at Georgia. It’s a pretty big change, despite his attempts at downplaying it.

“It’s like playing left tackle, it’s just on the opposite side,” Wynn said after last Wednesday’s minicamp practice. “It’s the same position just different sides. From a technique standpoint it’s all the same but instead of working with your left, you’re working with your right. That’s what it is.”

Wynn added: “Playing left all the time and then having to flip, that’s like you being right-handed and then you’re trying to write with your left hand. But you get used to it the more you work at it, the more you practice. I will be wherever they need me to be at.”