How U.S. Open Fans Welcomed Phil Mickelson At Country Club In Brookline

BROOKLINE — The storm clouds hovered over Phil Mickelson as he tapped in a short putt on the par-4 9th hole at The Country Club on Friday afternoon, but it didn’t pack a punch.

And now we’re left to assume that Mickelson will depart into the sunset just fine.

Mickelson entered the 2022 U.S. Open one week after leaving the PGA Tour and joining the controversial LIV Invitational Golf Series. It would have been fair to think the longtime fan-favorite could face backlash at the historic country club in Brookline. After all, he had to defend himself for joining the Saudi Arabian-backed league to a 9/11 group during his Monday press conference. He didn’t get off to the best start.

Well, fortunately for Mickelson those sentiments didn’t stick around too long. Mickelson received a pleasant reception for much of his 36 holes. Sure, there were a few times fans referenced Mickelson’s decision like the “Keep going!” one fan shouted as he hit a putt long on the par-4 9th hole or the “It’s been nice knowing you!” another shouted as Mickelson sat in the back of a golf cart after he finished his tournament 11-over par 151. Mickelson will not play this weekend after missing the cut.

But for the most part it, fans were excited to see the 51-year-old lefty. So excited, in fact, it might have surprised others.

“It’s been a lot more positive than I anticipated,” Travis Clarke, 34, of Milton, told NESN.com while watching Mickelson’s second shot on the par-4 4th hole. “I thought he was going to get the A-Rod treatment. Boston sports fans ripping into him.”

Andy Maloney, 37, who flew in from Dublin, Ireland to follow his mate and Mickelson’s playing parter, Shane Lowry, admitted he was surprised by the “All-American boy.”