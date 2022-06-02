How Will Chaim Bloom Address Red Sox Bullpen Issues With Trade Deadline Looming?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox bullpen could use some help, but will they go elsewhere to look for arms or will they stay with internal options?

Boston relievers have blown 12 saves, which is four more than their eight saves on the season. Overall the bullpen has amassed a 3.91 ERA.

There are a lack of pitchers in that ‘pen that can be trusted. Matt Barnes made his way to the injured list after struggling mightily and mostly being used in low-leverage situations, Ryan Brasier was sent to Triple-A Worcester before being recalled due to Hansel Robles’ injury and Hirokazu Sawamura also found himself getting optioned to the WooSox.

“Fair to say at this point we were hoping to have a more settled picture in the bullpen than we’ve had,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters prior to the Red Sox’s win Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

“Some of that, obviously, you want to have consistency with who’s out there. There’s been points on and off where, through injury or whatnot, guys have not been available. So it hasn’t necessarily been the exact same crew.”

Tanner Houck has impressed out of the bullpen ever since he changed his grip on the baseball. The right-hander has given up one earned run over his last five relief appearances.

But fans just watched the bullpen blow a six-run lead to the lowly Baltimore Orioles to begin the week, further highlighting the need for some help. With the Major League Baseball trade deadline two months away, it’s fair to wonder if Bloom will trade for veteran help or if there is someone in Worcester who can fulfill a role.