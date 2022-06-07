Ime Udoka Gives Advice To Celtics About Talking Trash In NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s been no shortage of chatter between the Celtics and the Warriors thus far in the NBA Finals.

The trash talk came in abundance in Game 2, specifically, as both Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown flapped their gums at one of the league’s best instigators, Draymond Green. Boston head coach Ime Udoka has no problem with his players dishing out verbal barbs on the court, as long as it doesn’t knock them off their game.

“I say be who you are. If you want to ignore it, ignore it. If you engage, engage. Do what you do. Be who you are,” Udoka told reporters Tuesday, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “The main thing is to continue to stay composed. With us, I don’t think it’s the talking as much as the physicality that they brought. That was noticeable at times. Talking about the first Milwaukee game, the adjustments Miami made were to be more physical. We know obviously that’s what Green does. Kind of bleeds over into the team.

“For us, it’s to be who you are. I told them if I was a player, who I was, I would probably get a double technical immediately. But that’s not everybody. Do what you do. Block it out or meet physicality with physicality.”

Physicality should be a point of emphasis for the Celtics heading into Wednesday night’s Game 3, as Boston was outclassed in that department Sunday night. And if trash talk proves to come hand-in-hand with playing with an edge, so be it.