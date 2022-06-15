Ime Udoka Looking For Celtics To End Troubling Trend In Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have dropped back-to-back games in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, with two persistent issues taking their toll on the Eastern Conference Champions, turnovers and arguing with officials.

While their turnover habits have been well established, Boston’s head coach Ime Udoka seemed to agree that the incessant arguing with officials needs to stop for the Celtics.

“Yeah, I would say so,” Udoka told reporters on Wednesday, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “I think in general just too many conversations being had at times. Feels like after foul calls or dead balls, free throws, timeouts, there’s somebody talking to a ref.

“Something we emphasized early in the season and had gotten away from quite a bit. So something we got to spend our energy on the game, and everything else going in between, other than the referees. An area we can be better at, for sure.”

Turnover-wise, it’s easy to find the exact parameters in which Boston needs to play, in order to keep themselves in the game. The Celtics are 0-6 when they turn the ball over 16 or more times in the playoffs. Easy fix, don’t turn the ball over more than 15 times. Understanding the true impact that arguing has had? Less easy.

“I wouldn’t say anything specific to do late game with the officiating,” Udoka said. “I mean, it’s a physical series. To (Boston Globe writer Gary Washburn’s) point, I think we’re complaining at times too much throughout the game. Late game may not be any different than first, second or third quarter. Something we need to block out and be better at overall.

“You look at all those things, as far as rotations, lineups. The refereeing, I don’t know if that impacted anything late game as much as throughout or any different.”