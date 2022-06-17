It’s Almost Unbelievable How Bad These Star MLB Players Have Been

NESN Logo Sign In

With the 2022 season more than a third of the way through, there are still some marquee players who have not returned to form.

While there’s still time, hitting the panic button would not be premature at this point in the season.

Here are some of the biggest underperformers in the MLB this season:

Detriot Tigers shortstop Javier Báez

This list had to start with Báez, who has checked all the boxes for disappointment. Not only is the star shortstop underperforming compared to career standards, but he’s doing so after signing a six-year $140 million contract.

Out of the 159 qualified hitters in the MLB this season, Báez ranks dead last with a .524 OPS. His .232 on-base percentage ranks 158th and his .190 batting average 154th. He has 37 hits in 51 games to go along with three home runs, 16 RBIs and a 54-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman

Bregman is another infielder falling short of expectations. His post-scandal numbers have been substantially lower without the help of some trash can banging, but was still a productive hitter. This year, he’s taken another step down, with an abysmal .212 batting average due to his 46 hits in 61 games. His .331 on-base percentage has helped Bregman prevent a total statistical downfall, leading to a 102 OPS+.

Not to start another controversy, but Bregman has a .846 OPS at home and .577 on the road, and his sOPS+ dispartity — 136 at home 70 on the road — is even worse. The stat measures how a hitter is performing compared to league average for the given split. A 100 OPS+ or sOPS+ is league average. In other words, Bregman is about twice as good at home as on the road compared to his peers.