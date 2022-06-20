Jackie Bradley Jr. Had Great Experience Golfing With Scottie Scheffler

NESN Logo Sign In

Professional athletes have a special appreciation for their peer’s greatness, as they know how hard it is to compete at the top.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. outlined as much when explaining his time with PGA golfer Scottie Scheffler — who tied for second place at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

“I’ve only played in one Pro-Am in my life so far,” Bradley told NESN.com’s Tom Caron on the “TC & Company Podcast” on Wednesday. “I just started playing golf about 2 1/2 years ago so I’m fairly new to the game of golf. I got to play this past November at RSM Classic on Sea Island in Georgia and I got to play with Scottie Scheffler. And it was an honor playing with him and to meet his caddy Ted Scott. It was great getting to pick their brains and learn from them about the game of golf.”

Bradley likely had a tough time deciding between rooting for Scheffler or Grayson Murray — who let Red Sox outfielder onto the course to play a hole at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Mass., on Wednesday.

