Should Celtics Fans Be Concerned About Jaylen Brown ‘Liking’ This Tweet?

Jaylen Brown is coming off a career year with the Celtics in which Boston reached the NBA Finals.

So, the 25-year-old might be a bit baffled by recent speculation linking the Celtics to Kevin Durant, whose future with the Nets is somewhat uncertain amid the ongoing Kyrie Irving drama in Brooklyn.

Of course, it’s important to note there’s nothing concrete saying the Celtics would consider trading Brown for Durant, should the Nets ultimately make KD available. But he’s naturally been the focal point of some hypothetical trades kicked around on the internet, and Brown’s social media activity suggests he’s well aware of the noise.

Brown’s “Likes” on Twitter, as of Monday afternoon, included a tweet Sunday from user @BantonioClown that reads: “Jaylen Brown is so disrespected by Celtics fans.”

It’s entirely possible there’s nothing to see here. Maybe Brown loves Boston and just wants those feelings to be reciprocated. Heck, maybe his finger slipped while scrolling through his phone. Who knows?

It sure is interesting timing, though, given the Durant chatter of the past few days. Brown has been the subject of trade rumors plenty of times in the past, especially when it was unclear whether him and Jayson Tatum would be able to coexist on the hardwood, but that was before the Celtics turned around their 2021-22 season and fell just two wins shy of an NBA title.