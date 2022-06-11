Jayson Tatum Makes Celtics History In Game 4 NBA Finals Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics lost their Game 4 NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, but their superstar Jayson Tatum was able to make franchise history along the way.

Tatum became the first player in Celtics history to connect on 300 3-point field goals in a single season, Sean Grande tweeted on Saturday.

Tatum hit the mark in the first quarter of Friday’s contest, rising up to hit the shot over Golden State’s Jordan Poole and tie the game in the first quarter.

Tatum 3-3 from range ? pic.twitter.com/A3HEXdva2z — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 11, 2022

Although Tatum’s night slowed severely, and he is dangerously close to surpassing another — less desirable — postseason record, he still joined some elite company by hitting the mark.

Only six other players have surpassed the 300 mark in a single season. James Harden, Paul George, Duncan Robinson, Damian Lillard, and of course his NBA Finals opponents Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Tatum will have a chance to improve on his mark in Game 5 on Monday night, which is scheduled to tipoff at 9 p.m. ET from Chase Center.