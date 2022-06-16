Jayson Tatum Will Really Regret This Old Tweet If Warriors Beat Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum has been the subject of criticism at various points throughout the NBA Finals, largely because he’s yet to have a signature performance with the Boston Celtics trailing the Golden State Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

So, when Andrew Wiggins dominated Monday night in Game 5 at Chase Center, it was the perfect opportunity for internet trolls to dig up an old Tatum tweet that hasn’t aged well.

Tatum tweeted back in 2012 — at age 14, well before going to Duke or being drafted by Boston in 2017 — what now looks like a vicious slight toward Wiggins.

“Jabari Parker is better the Andrew Wiggins,” Tatum fired off on Twitter.

Jabari Parker is better the Andrew Wiggins — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) October 27, 2012

Of course, it’s important to note not only Tatum’s youth in 2012, but also that neither Wiggins nor Parker had entered the NBA yet. In fact, neither had played in college yet. Wiggins and Parker were among the nation’s top high school prospects at the time, with Wiggins ultimately going to Kansas while Parker played for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.

Still, a lot has changed since Tatum’s tweet, none of which paints the social media post in a positive light for the Celtics star as Boston faces elimination on basketball’s biggest stage.