Jayson Tatum’s Hometown Connection With Nelly Made Clear On Twitter

There’s not much more motivation needed for the NBA Finals, but a hometown icon performing the halftime show in your home arena — that’ll do it.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals moves to Boston as the Celtics hope to rebound from a lopsided Game 2 and take a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. Wednesday’s game promises an exciting matchup on the court, but outside of basketball, three-time Grammy winner Nelly will be performing at halftime.

We?re turning up the heat tonight with a special halftime performance featuring @Nelly_Mo ?? pic.twitter.com/7y2z8XHVxd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 8, 2022

Nelly and Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum grew up in St. Louis, and they have known each other for over four years. The Boston forward took a photo with the hip hip artist just before he made his SLAM magazine cover debut.

The hometown connection was not lost on Twitter, and they’re hoping Nelly’s appearance at TD Garden can help Tatum toward a big performance in Game 3.

jayson tatum tonight with nelly in the building ??? pic.twitter.com/9LriXMcIdu — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) June 8, 2022

Jayson Tatum had a clause in his contract to force the Celtics to organize a Nelly concert whenever he wanted https://t.co/38d7GsCwKY — brady (not from boston) (@CelticsHouse) June 8, 2022

Gonna need 50 or more tn @jaytatum0 no excuses with the god @Nelly_Mo in the house https://t.co/9jfm85xisy — ITS ALL NICE ON THEIS ALRIGHT (@designer_smarf) June 8, 2022

JT better drop 50 since they having Nelly perform or else he gon let St Louis down ?? @jaytatum0 https://t.co/Xsc5l5S5yd — Dusse Papi (@Romey_Rozay) June 8, 2022

Game 3 tips off Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.