Jayson Tatum’s Hometown Connection With Nelly Made Clear On Twitter

There’s not much more motivation needed for the NBA Finals, but a hometown icon performing the halftime show in your home arena — that’ll do it.
Game 3 of the NBA Finals moves to Boston as the Celtics hope to rebound from a lopsided Game 2 and take a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. Wednesday’s game promises an exciting matchup on the court, but outside of basketball, three-time Grammy winner Nelly will be performing at halftime.
Nelly and Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum grew up in St. Louis, and they have known each other for over four years. The Boston forward took a photo with the hip hip artist just before he made his SLAM magazine cover debut.
The hometown connection was not lost on Twitter, and they’re hoping Nelly’s appearance at TD Garden can help Tatum toward a big performance in Game 3.
Game 3 tips off Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.