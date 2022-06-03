Hopefully This Nickname For Yankees Pitcher Nestor Cortes Doesn’t Catch On

Just because it rhymes, doesn't make it right

by

Nestor Cortes probably would prefer to stick with “Nasty Nestor” as a nickname.

The New York Yankees pitcher, who is having a career season for the first-place Bronx Bombers, caught the attention of Minnesota Twins commentator Jim Kaat on a recent broadcast, and even received an impromptu nickname. Normally, that’s a good thing.

In this case, let’s hope Kaat’s nickname for Cortes doesn’t catch on.

“‘Nestor the Molestor,’ Nestor Cortes,” Kaat said, as captured in a video tweeted by @MLBErrors. “Man, he is fun to watch.”

Now, clearly, Kaat didn’t mean it like that. The Twins immediately met with Kaat, according to ESPN, and Cortes later told reporters he didn’t take offense to the remark.

“I’m sure, you know, he didn’t really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn’t offend me at all,” Cortes said, according to The Associated Press.

Cringeworthy monikers aside, it’s obvious why Cortes is drawing attention. The 27-year-old left-hander is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 0.867 WHIP for a Yankees squad that continues to win despite its share of controversy.

More MLB:

MLB Odds: Where To Find Value In Constantly Evolving MVP Races
NESN 360 cta
Boston Celtics center Al Horford
Previous Article

No, Al Horford Did Not Blow Kiss To Warriors Fans In Celtics’ Game 1 Win
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, guard Payton Pritchard
Next Article

Jayson Tatum Reveals Celtics’ ‘Message’ Before Amazing Game 1 Comeback

Picked For You

Related