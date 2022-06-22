John Schreiber Pinpoints What Has Led To Transformation For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

John Schreiber didn’t crack the Opening Day roster for the Red Sox, now he’s become a reliable late-inning pitcher to get crucial outs.

The latest outing came Tuesday night when Schreiber — playing against his former Detroit team — replaced Matt Strahm with two outs in the ninth. He surrendered a single before getting Miguel Cabrera to ground out to end the game and seal Boston’s 5-4 win at Fenway Park.

Schreiber was designated for assignment by the Tigers in 2021 before being claimed by the Red Sox. He began the season in Triple-A Worcester and made his way back to the big leagues when Rich Hill landed on the COVID-19 related injured list.

And he’s been in Boston ever since.

So, how did Schreiber go from struggling pitcher to reliable bullpen arm in close games?

“… I just think the transformation is mainly mentally,” he told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on the “Bradfo Sho” podcast. “You don’t think much of it when you come up for the first time, but confidence is such a huge thing. You think you have the confidence when you’re up the first time but then you start losing that confidence.