Julian Edelman Leaves Door Open For NFL Return: ‘You Never Know’

Could Julian Edelman become the latest New England Patriots great to unretire and return to the NFL?

The former wide receiver didn’t shoot down that possibility in his latest media appearance.

Speaking at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Zadar, Croatia, last weekend, Edelman replied, “I don’t know, we’ll see,” when asked whether he’d resume his playing career to join Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edelman went on to add, though, that he’d “probably” rejoin the Patriots in that scenario.

“That’s called a little teaser,” he continued, via the New York Post. “We’ll see. We’re staying in shape, but you never know. But I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxboro Forever.”

Edelman retired last April, citing the lingering knee injuries that limited him to six games during the 2020 season. He’s since begun a career as a television analyst, offering insight on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” throughout the 2021 campaign.

The Patriots have overhauled their receiving corps since Edelman’s departure, signing Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor last year and then trading for DeVante Parker and drafting Tyquan Thornton this offseason. The lone holdovers are Jakobi Meyers, New England’s leading receiver in the last two seasons, and N’Keal Harry, who will enter training camp as a roster long shot.