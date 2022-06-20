Keegan Bradley, U.S. Open Competitors Praise Country Club In Brookline

NESN Logo Sign In

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The praise has been unanimous.

Those who played in the 2022 U.S. Open this week absolutely loved the challenging layout at The Country Club.

Sure, the fescue made golf balls disappear, the greens were like a funhouse with tips and turns at every inch and the winds, when they were howling, made everything so much more difficult. But that’s what the U.S. Open routinely presents, and the atmosphere, as best depicted on the 18th green Sunday with the final pairing of Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris separated by one stroke, allowed the historic tournament to reach its peak.

“I think it’s one of the best golf courses in the world, and alongside probably the best sports fans in the world,” New England native Keegan Bradley said after carding a 1-under par 279 on the tournament, finishing in a tie for seventh place. “Combine those two, and you get this out here. The Country Club is spectacular. I absolutely loved it.

“It’s my favorite U.S. Open venue I’ve ever played,” Bradley praised. “Any time you get to play a tournament in Boston, it’s electric. The fans are the best.”

It didn’t hurt that the leaderboard featured some of the top golfers in the world entering the final round.

And while Bradley admitted earlier this week that he’s biased of New England’s “crown jewel,” the Hopkinton High School (Mass.) graduate was not the only one who spoke effusively about the course.