Kendrick Perkins Had This NBA Finals Game 2 Criticism Of Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics looked like a well-oiled machine in the fourth quarter of their NBA Finals Game 1 win last Thursday night.

On Sunday, the C’s resembled a broken-down vehicle.

The Celtics were flattened in Game 2 at Chase Center by the Warriors, who evened the best-of-seven series with a 107-88 win. Boston had virtually no rhythm offensively, gave the ball away way too many times and allowed Golden State to win the battle of physicality.

The C’s, as a team, were out of sorts, but Kendrick Perkins believes there was one player who particularly stood out.

“Jaylen Brown is doing too damn much!!! Play through the damn TEAM. Don’t mind me and Carry on?,” Perkins tweeted Sunday night.

It was a pretty frustrating evening for Brown, who shot 29% from the floor and was involved in the first skirmish of the series. But the Celtics have showcased their ability to bounce back throughout these playoffs, and Brown already was looking ahead to Boston’s next challenge immediately after the Game 2 loss.

The star swingman will have his shot at redemption Wednesday night when the Celtics host the Warriors for Game 3. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.