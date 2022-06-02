Kevin Durant, Stephen A. Smith Trade Shots In Twitter Exchange

NESN Logo Sign In

Earlier in the week, Kevin Durant had Twitter buzzing when he argued a point made by former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets star found a new high-profile target online.

Durant took exception with an argument from Stephen A. Smith, who believes Stephen Curry made the NBA better, while Michael Jordan changed the league for the worse.

“My theory is that guys like steve, (Skip Bayless) and Shannon (Sharpe) have changed the game for the worse,” Durant tweeted. “Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward.”

The ever-outspoken ESPN personality unsurprisingly didn’t take KD’s criticism in silence.

“… . .news for you @KDTrey5. We ain’t going any damn place,” Smith replied. “For every @stephenasmith, Skip, @ShannonSharpe and others, there’s thousands more coming down the pike. We’re not going away. We multiply. Sorry!!!!”

Durant returned serve with an oft-tweeted clip of Smith saying, “I’m here to tell you right now: We don’t care.”