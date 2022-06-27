Kevin Durant To Celtics? Brian Scalabrine Claims C’s Can Make Best Offer

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics just reached the NBA Finals, so an offseason overhaul feels unlikely if not unneeded … but what if Kevin Durant was in the cards?

Durant’s chaotic tenure with the Brooklyn Nets could be nearing an end with the latest and predictable Kyrie Irving drama. According to one report, Durant hasn’t spoken with the front office in quite some time and may lack confidence in how Brooklyn is operating.

Throw in how the James Harden era ended, paired with the Ben Simmons drama, and it’s hard to have any other takeaway than the entire Durant-Irving superteam has been anything but a dud. The Nets feel like they’re at a breaking point. So, could the Celtics benefit?

It’s still a massive hypothetical at this point, of course. But if the Nets were to completely clean house by acquiescing to Irving and in turn seeking a Godfather deal on Durant, would the Celtics be an option?

Former Celtics player and current TV analyst Brian Scalabrine believes president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has the assets to swing a blockbuster for the Brooklyn superstar.

“There’s no better package than the Boston Celtics,” Scalabrine claimed Sunday during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio. ” … There’s no better package. Jaylen Brown, three picks, two rights to swap and Daniel Theis and the money works. You’re getting an All-Star-caliber player (Brown), and you’re getting picks moving forward.”

ESPN’s NBA trade machine would beg to differ with Scalabrine’s claim that the “money works.”