Kevin Na Resigns From PGA Tour, Will Play In LIV Golf Series

Kevin Na announced Saturday he will resign from the PGA Tour to “have freedom to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity.” The 38-year-old will be playing in the controversial new LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Na, a five-time winner on the tour, is believed to be the first player to resign from the tour and made his announcement on social media.

“For 19 years, I’ve played on the PGA Tour, and I have loved every minute of it,” Na’s statement began. “I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options… However, to remain a PGA Tour player I must give up my right to make these choices about my career.

“If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour. I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope current policies change and I’ll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.”

This was a very difficult decision for me. I hope my fans will continue to support me wherever I choose to play. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/3Vp2e7cPfH — Kevin Na (@kevinna915) June 4, 2022

Na is one of 13 PGA Tour players listed as being included in the field for the first LIV Golf event, which begins Thursday at Centurion Club outside London, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia were among the others

LIV Golf is sponsored by the financial arm of the Saudi Arabian government, and the PGA have made their views clear on the LIV series. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had released a statement promising “disciplinary action” — expected to be at least a suspension and up to a ban — for anyone who plays in an LIV event.