How Kyrie Irving Responded When Asked Point-Blank About Nets Future

There’s been a lot of debate in recent days about whether Kyrie Irving will return to the Brooklyn Nets for the 2022-23 NBA season.

On Sunday, the seven-time All-Star was asked point-blank by Complex Sports’ Pierce Simpson whether he still wants to play for the Nets. And Irving’s response was, well, kinda awkward.

“Pass it. Pass it to my left,” Irving said, laughing and pointing to his agent/stepmom Shetellia Riley Irving.

We asked Kyrie if he still wanted to be a Brooklyn Net ? pic.twitter.com/QYYDajosJW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 27, 2022

Clearly, Irving had no interest in revealing his plans or his desires on the red carpet at the BET Awards, but the 30-year-old since has commented on Complex Sports’ Instagram post of the interaction.

“When I smile like that, it means there’s more to the story,” Irving wrote. “I’ll have my time to address things.”

That doesn’t exactly sound like someone who’s thrilled with his situation. Then again, Irving tends to be cryptic with just about everything, so who really knows what he’s thinking right now?